Mary Woltering Mary Woltering, age of 84, formerly of Breese, Illinois passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born June 28, 1935, in Oran, Missouri to Philip and Alvina Seyer. Mary graduated from DePaul Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. Later in her life, she became an author and an organic gardener. Mary was baptized, made her first Communion and Solemn Communion, was confirmed and was married at Guardian Angel Catholic Church, and now wishes to rest with her relatives at the Guardian Angel Cemetery. She was loved and will be missed. She is survived by her five daughters: Denise Hagan of; Donna Vicini ; Louise Roznik; Diane Woltering-Wills; and Lori Batson; eight grandchildren, Brittany Campbell and Victoria Strong; Anthony and Joseph Vicini; Michael, Katherine and Maraba Roznik; and Emilie Woltering; one great grandchild, Avery Campbell; and one brother, Lawrence Seyer of Oran. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Zeno Seyer, Sister Michaelette S.S.N.D, Syvilla Sobba, Sister Mary Agnes S.S.N.D, Henry Seyer, Raymond Seyer, Albert Seyer, Paul Seyer and Elmer Seyer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Guardian Angel Catholic Church. Service: Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 until 1:00 P.M. at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Oran. Funeral mass will then be conducted on Friday at 1:00 P.M. at the Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran with Rev. Randy Tochtrop as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery. Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2020.
