Mary Zinn
1955 - 2020
Mary Ann Zinn Mary Ann Stuart Zinn, 65, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born February 4, 1955 in Granite City, a daughter of the late James C. and Edith L. "Lucy" (Creek) Stuart. She married Dr. Dorsey "Keith" Zinn and they celebrated 25 years of a beautiful marriage. She worked at Washington University as a medical receptionist. Mary Ann was very artistic and creative and enjoyed her many years serving as a wedding and event planner. She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Mexican Honorary Commission, had a love for cooking and enjoyed dining out and her trips to the casino. She is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rev. Edith Kay and Glenn Seltzer of Jacksonville, Florida and Peggy and Jeff Marler of Shiloh, Illinois; a brother, James Stuart of Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Emily and "A.J." Meadors, Evan Grant, Janet and Jordan Bessler, Kyle Marler, Dustin Stuart, Amanda Stuart and Christopher Stuart; great nieces and nephew, Aria Meadors, Jaclyn Bessler, Jaxson Bessler and Jovanni Bessler; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband whom passed away on April 4, 2011 and her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Linda C. Zinn. Memorials may be made to TWIGS or City Temple Food Pantry and may be accepted at the funeral home. Visitation: In celebration of her life, a private visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Service: A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. You may join the family to watch the funeral service livestream on Thursday at 12:00 noon on her tribute wall at www.irwinchapel.com. She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 14, 2020.
