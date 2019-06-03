Maryann Paskero Maryann Paskero, age 83 of Collinsville, IL, born June 30, 1935 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was a 1953 Collinsville High School graduate, a dedicated member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, and a past organist and choir member. Maryann loved going to the Muny at Forest Park, ushering at the Fox Theatre in St Louis, crocheting and cross-stitch. Everyone who knew and loved her could always count on a delicious home-made meal, fresh pies, birthday cakes and 700+ freshly baked Christmas cookies every year. In her earlier years, she and her husband, Joe, enjoyed their Friday night bowling league and in the recent past they loved traveling abroad with her three brothers and sisters-in-law. Most of all, Maryann loved caring for and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joe" Charles Paskero, who passed away on March 15, 2018; her parents: James "Emmett" and Loretta (nee Kennedy) Lentz; a brother, Jack Lentz; and a sister-in-law, Joy Lentz. She is survived by a son, Jay Paskero of McKinney, TX; four daughters: Dawn (Brian) Bast of Highland, IL, Ann Paskero of Collinsville, IL, Beth (John) Cooksey of Johnston City, IL and Debbie (Kevin Pinkerton) Likert of Dupo, IL; 11 grandchildren: Tasha Paskero, Faith (Dustin) Tarr, Robert Likert, Danae Paskero, Abbey (Josh) Williamson, Max (Catie Lehnen) Likert, Savana Paskero-Oberkfell, Samuel Cooksey, Trenton Paskero, Julia Paskero, and Hazel Bast; 11 great-grandchildren: Lillie, Bella, Jocee, Vincent, Avery, Kaiden, Izzy, Orion, Dahlia, Syeris, and Naylei; two brothers: Jim (Skip) Lentz of Southlake, TX and Tom Lentz of Canton, GA; a sister-in-law, Eileen Lentz of Glenview, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Service: Visitation will be 3pm to 7pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL as well as 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church with Father John Beveridge celebrant. Burial will be at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



