Maryellen Lacey Maryellen Lacey, 90, of St. Jacob, IL, born April 12, 1928 in Riverside, CA, passed away surrounded by her family Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home in St. Jacob, IL. She was a member of the VFW Aux. Post 1308 in Alton, IL. She enjoy gardening, sewing, cooking and her animals. She was proud of her family and loved the time she was able to spend with them. She was a proud mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. She was preceded in death by her children, Michael and Mark Long and Kathleen (nee Detto) Milton; parents, Edward and Elnora Hambly. Surviving are her children, James (Margarita) Long of Alton, IL, Karen (nee Detto) Schuessler of St. Jacob, IL, Kayann (nee Gromer) Ingram of Highland, IL, Kristine (nee Long) Clayton of St. Jacob, IL, Karol (nee Long) Rees of Nashville, IL, Kim (nee Long) Redd of Alton, IL and Kolleen "Dede" (Don Kosydor) Clark of Troy, IL; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchilden and 12 great-great-grandchilden. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern, IL. And Partners for Pets Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 9:30 am to 11 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Aebischer-Richeson Funeral Home, 211 North Douglas Street, St.Jacob, IL. Services: Will be held 11 am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Aebischer-Richeson Funeral Home, St. Jacob, IL, with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp officiating. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. AEBISCHER-RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, St. Jacob, IL.

