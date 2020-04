UTZ - Maryjo Utz, née Breese, 74, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1945 atMaryjo wished to be cremated and, fittingly, her ashes scattered across the ocean. A celebration of life will be held this summer after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store