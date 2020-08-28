ZINI - Mathew M. Zini, age 58, of Hardin, passed away August 22, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1962. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing service is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be Monday August 31, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, Alton, IL. Funeral Services will be private. Masks are required. Arrangements by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.



