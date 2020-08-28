Mathew Zini

1/
ZINI - Mathew M. Zini, age 58, of Hardin, passed away August 22, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1962. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing service is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be Monday August 31, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, Alton, IL. Funeral Services will be private. Masks are required. Arrangements by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
