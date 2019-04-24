Matthew Gruenert Matthew Allan Gruenert, 38, of Belleville, Illinois, born Monday, February 9, 1981, in Landstuhl, Germany, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Belleville. Matt was a freelance carpenter and a lover of life. He loved to read, listen to music, cook and hangout with the love of his life, his daughter, Sydney. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved a good argument. He was a talented soccer player and rooted for Manchester United. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Neal and Miriam Gruenert and William and Leota Rickman and his Godmother, Karen Koenig. Surviving are his Parents, Gary and Susan L. nee Rickman Gruenert of Belleville, IL, Daughter, Sydney L Gruenert of Belleville, IL. Sister, Jennifer Gruenert and husband Danny Stratten, of Bellingham, WA. Nephew, Jonah Stratten of Bellingham, WA. Loving aunts, uncles, cousins and puppy, Millie. Memorials may be made to Sydney Gruenert education fund. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Will be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Service: Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019