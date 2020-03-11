|
Matthew Miller Matthew S. Miller, age 53, of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of New Baden, IL entered into rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on January 26, 1967, the son of Jonathan and Norma (Friederich) Miller. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Kathie Miller of Phoenix, AZ, Jonna Miller of Phoenix, AZ, Michael (Beth) Miller of Dothan, AL, Jack (Elizabeth) Miller of St. Louis, MO, and Sheri Sauthoff of Denver, CO; his aunts & uncles: Marva Daters, James Friederich, and Bob (Tina) Friederich; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved fur babies: Tara, Shiner, and Stella. He was preceded in death by his father, Jonathan Miller; grandparents, Catherine and Earl Friederich, and Dorothy and Jack Miller; a brother-in-law, Ralph Sauthoff; and his aunts and uncles, Sandra Friederich, Bill Daters, Skip (Marie) Miller, Jerry (Gussie) Miller, Beverly Litwin, and Donna (Bob) Montgomery. Matthew had an adventurous life, he was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and was a championship poker player. He was able to live all over the United States and loved to travel. Matthew will be missed by his family and many friends from all over the world. Memorials made in memory of Matthew are suggested to Stray Rescue of St Louis or the Matt Miller Go Fund Me Account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/yxewn5-matt-miller and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of services on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in New Baden. Service: Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in New Baden. Interment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in New Baden.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020