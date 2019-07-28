|
Matthew Roth Sr. Matt "Jarhead" Roth, 59 years old of New Athens, IL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. He was born April 23, 1960, in St Louis, MO, the son of John Roth and Rosalie nee Fitzgerald Roth. Matt was the owner of Roth's Heating and Cooling. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Surviving are his partner, Shannon; his children, Matthew, Tasha, and Vic; his siblings, Sharon, John, Kathy, and Julia; his nephews, Shawn, Jake, and Alex; his good friends, Squid, Bill, Bernie and John, to only name a few. He was preceded in death by his parents. Matt's family would like to thank Bruce and his team at Leesman Funeral Home, for their sincere and gracious assistance during this difficult time. Service: Inurnment with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet on the Leesman Funeral Home parking lot in Dupo, IL., at 2:00 p.m. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 28, 2019