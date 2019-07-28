Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leesman Funeral Home
326 South Main
Dupo, IL 62239
618-286-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Roth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Roth Obituary
Matthew Roth Sr. Matt "Jarhead" Roth, 59 years old of New Athens, IL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. He was born April 23, 1960, in St Louis, MO, the son of John Roth and Rosalie nee Fitzgerald Roth. Matt was the owner of Roth's Heating and Cooling. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Surviving are his partner, Shannon; his children, Matthew, Tasha, and Vic; his siblings, Sharon, John, Kathy, and Julia; his nephews, Shawn, Jake, and Alex; his good friends, Squid, Bill, Bernie and John, to only name a few. He was preceded in death by his parents. Matt's family would like to thank Bruce and his team at Leesman Funeral Home, for their sincere and gracious assistance during this difficult time. Service: Inurnment with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet on the Leesman Funeral Home parking lot in Dupo, IL., at 2:00 p.m. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now