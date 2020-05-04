Or Copy this URL to Share

NICKELL - Maureese M. Nickell, 89, of Granite City, IL, passed awayFriday, May 1, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on November 18, 1930 in McCracken County, KY. A private visitation and funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel.



