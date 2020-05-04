Maureese Nickell
NICKELL - Maureese M. Nickell, 89, of Granite City, IL, passed awayFriday, May 1, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on November 18, 1930 in McCracken County, KY. A private visitation and funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
