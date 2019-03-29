Maurice Billhartz Maurice Billhartz, 77, of New Baden, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon. He was born December 4, 1941 in Breese, the son of Edward A. and Clara, nee Kniepmann, Billhartz, Sr. Maurice is survived by his children, Kurt (Heather) Billhartz of Springfield, Ken (Cristie) Billhartz of New Baden, and Krista (Dale) Gruenewald of Millstadt; eight grandchildren, Sierra and Dylan Billhartz, Julia, Branden, and Kyle Billhartz, and Erica, Darren, and Caleb Gruenewald; two sisters, Evelyn Strieker and Dorothy Behrman; a brother, Louis (Ruth) Billhartz; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Louis Usselmann, Rita Billhartz, David DeMarais, and Phyllis Billhartz. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kerry G. Billhartz; three brothers, Edward Jr., James, and Leroy"LeeBee" Billhartz; three sisters, Mary Usselmann, Carol DeMarais, and Delores Billhartz in infancy; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lou Billhartz, Elmer Strieker, and Urban "Shorty" Behrman. Mr. Billhartz was a dairy farmer for 26 years. He enjoyed camping, boating and playing euchre. He loved going to the cabin especially during deer camp. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Visitation: Will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden and again from 10 a.m. until time of service at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden. Service: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Gene Neff officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019