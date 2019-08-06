|
|
Maurice Dierkes Maurice H. Dierkes, age 79, of Germantown, passed away Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston. He was born November 29, 1939 in Breese, the son of the late Lawrence and Hilda (Heidemann) Dierkes. He married Jeanette M. "Jenny" Holtgrave May 6, 1961 in St. Rose. She preceded him in death November 5, 2017. Maurice is survived by three children: Brenda (Steve) Hellige of Breese, Douglas (Jennifer) Dierkes of Bloomington, IL and Craig (JoAnn) Dierkes of Longwood, FL; six grandchildren: Kristine Hellige (friend Taylor Beckmann), Matthew Hellige (friend Brooke Johnson), Haley Dierkes, Trevor Dierkes, Justin Dierkes and Ashley Dierkes; one sister-in-law, Alvina Dierkes of Germantown; and two brothers-in-law, Stan (Kathy) Holtgrave of St. Rose and Mike (Clarice) Holtgrave of Maryville. Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Herbert Dierkes and James Dierkes; and an infant sister, Morlene Dierkes. Maurice was the owner and operator of Maurice's Barber Shop on West Main St. in Belleville, retiring after 53 years in business. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling and following the St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He was a past member of the Germantown Kernel Nut Club, and was a member of Germantown American Legion Post 325, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869 and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Memorial contributions may be given to for Parkinson's Disease, or to Mater Dei Catholic High School. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com . Visitation: will be from 8:30 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Funeral: Mass of Resurrection will be at 11 a.m. at the church, immediately following the visitation, with Rev. Jim Buerster, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown. Arrangements handled by KALMER MEMORIAL SERVICES in Lebanon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019