Maurice Hesse Maurice A. Hesse, 85, of O'Fallon, Ill., born December 11, 1933, in O'Fallon, Ill. passed away on September 18, 2019. Mr. Hesse was a graduate of Illinois State Normal University, receiving his Bachelor degree in education with the class of 1957, a Master's degree in school administration from the University of Illinois in 1959, and a sixth-year certificate in school administration in 1968 from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He retired in June 1992 after serving 36 years in the field of education. He began his career as a high school math teacher and coach at the Danvers Community High School in Danvers, Ill. for three years then one year at Dwight Township High School in Dwight, Ill. In 1960, he returned to the high school where he had been valedictorian almost a decade earlier to serve as high school principal at O'Fallon Township High School. In 1962, he was named the first full-time superintendent at OTHS. Prior to 1962, the superintendent worked one-half time at the high school and one-half time at the elementary school. He served as superintendent for 30 years. The highlight of his education career was in the 1986-1987 school year when OTHS was named as one of the 271 secondary schools in the nation to receive the National Excellence Award by the US Department of Education. He attended the award ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, D.C. After his retirement he served one term as a member of the OTHS Board of Education. He was a member and past president of the O'Fallon Rotary Club, O'Fallon Historical Society, Dania Shrine Club, and St Clair County Retired Teachers. He was also a member of the O'Fallon Masonic Lodge #576, Scottish Rite, Ainad Shrine and Ainad Shrine Color Guard, Eastern Star and Senior Citizens. In 1985, he received the O'Fallon Chamber of Commerce award for community Service. He was a former member of the O'Fallon United Church of Christ, served on the Consistory Board for one term, and taught a Sunday school class for 10 years. Mr. Hesse served 21 months in the US Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney G. and Agnes, nee Keck, Hesse; a brother, Merle C Hesse; a sister, Verna, nee Hesse, Votrian and brother-in-law, Charles Votrian; three sons, Mark, Matthew, and Steven Hesse, and his wife of 45 years, Dolalene D., nee Hertzler, Hesse. Dolly was his high school sweetheart, they married on September 4, 1954, and she died November 1, 1999. Surviving are his two sons, Scott (Terri) of Rotunda West, Fla.; Christopher (Dawn) of O'Fallon Ill.; grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, Patrick, Noah, Jacob and Jeremiah; niece Judy, nee Votrian, Connolly; and nephew Craig (Denise) Votrian. Memorials may be made to the Maurice A. Hesse Scholarship Fund or to the O'Fallon Historical Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 8:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, and after 10:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral: 11:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019