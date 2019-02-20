Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edgemont Bible Church
Fairview Heights, IL
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Edgemont Bible Church
Fairview Heights, IL
1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maurice LeRuez Obituary
Maurice LeRuez Maurice LeRuez, 87, of Belleville, Illinois, born Saturday, April 25, 1931, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence in Belleville, Illinois. Maurice worked as a Collection Agent for the I.R.S. He was a member of Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Maurice loved his family and baseball, especially his St. Louis Cardinals. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Anita A. LeRuez, Parents, George A. and Susie, nee Johnson, LeRuez, Brother, George LeRuez, and Half- Sister, Carolyn LeRuez. Surviving are his Sons, Gary LeRuez of Mascoutah, IL, Jay LeRuez of Belleville, IL, Step- Sons, Chuck (Donna) Enzwiler of Granite City, IL, Larry (Vivian) Enzwiler of Fairview Heights, IL, Grandchildren, Jon A. (Heather) LeRuez, Kyle E. (Kortney) LeRuez, Great Grandchildren, Sophia R. LeRuez, Amelia LeRuez, Kash E. LeRuez, and Numerous Step- Grandchildren and Step Great Grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, IL, or the . Visitation: Will be from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois and from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: Will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Edgemont Bible Church, with Rev. Doug White officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
