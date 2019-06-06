Maurice Vance Maurice Vance, 82 years old, died peacefully in the early morning of June 1 after battling several health issues. Though recently a resident of Generations at Riverview in East Peoria, he was a longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio. Maurice was born on February 12, 1937 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Wesley and Charlean (Kelley) Vance. A Lincoln High School alum, Maurice received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University (ISU) and master's degree in art from The Ohio State University. It was at ISU where Maurice met the love of his life, Rosalind Hammonds. They remained inseparable throughout their 56 years of marriage until her passing in August 2018. Maurice was an accomplished artist whose work ranged from abstract pieces to beautiful sketches of family and famous black leaders. The former Marine taught art on both the high school and college level, including being one of the first black art professors at the University of Michigan. In addition to his skilled artistry and creativity, he will be remembered for his quick wit, sound advice, and friendly manner. He is survived by his daughter Margot Vance; son-in-law Alec Morris; grandsons Daelen and Aaron Morris; sisters Helen (Maurice) Sharp and Marcelene Caldwell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. As requested, no services will be held, but please remember him in your own way. Arrangements entrusted to Simons Mortuary. Online condolences may be made to SimonsMortuary.com.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary