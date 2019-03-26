Home

MAURICE W. BILLHARTZ- Maurice W. Billhartz, 77, of New Baden, died Saturday, March 23. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden and again from 10 a.m. until time of service at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden.Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Gene Neff officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
