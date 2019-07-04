Max Clinard Max Paul Clinard, 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. He was born February 7, 1933 in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, a son of the late James Alexander and Hettie Elizabeth (Wallace) Clinard. He married Sherrill Jean (McFalls) Clinard on August 15, 1952 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 1994 after 42 years of dedicated service as a tin smith with Granite City Steel and National Steel. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Granite City Masonic Triple Lodge #835. He was an avid reader, talented craftsman and enjoyed his days of gardening and hunting. In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 67 years, he is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Harold "Sonny" Sebastian of Michigan, Sherrie Clinard of Marissa and Kristy Jo and John Gore of Ozark, Missouri; son-in-law, Elmer "Bud" Humphrey of Texas; daughter-in-law, Monica Clinard of Tennessee; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; a sister, Opal Hutchison of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Humphrey; a son, Paul Clinard; two brothers, Luther Clinard and Claude Rider and four sisters, Margaret Townzen, Jeanette Knott, Mildred Nicholls and Audrey Mills. Service: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 3000 Washington Avenue in Granite City on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Donahue officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. www.irwinchapel.com



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 4, 2019