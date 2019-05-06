Max Larson, Jr., Max E. Larson, Jr., age 79, of Fairview Heights, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, born on January 19, 1940 in St. Louis, MO, died on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mr. Larson was a U.S. Navy veteran; he proudly served on the U.S.S. Hassayampa. He was a member of the Navy Retirement group and looked forward to enjoying his annual reunions throughout the U.S. Max had a career in trucking transportation from 1962 until his retirement and was a member of Teamsters Local #688 in St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his first and second wives, Ginger Behle and Linda Larson; his parents, Max and Minnie, nee Kehm, Larson, Sr.; and his two brothers, Tom and Tony Larson. Surviving are his wife, Judy, nee Klauck, Larson; his six children, Vicky Behle, Mark (Melinda) Behle, Nancy (Dennis) Hoback, Robert (Kim) Eaton, Becky (Al) Herschbach, and Mike (Cindy) Larson; his two bothers, Richard (Carolyn) Larson and Mickey Mead; his two sisters, Pat Buescher and Janet (Denny) Farris; his brother-in-law, Jim Klauck and Betty Frye; and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Memorials are preferred to the or the . The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for their loving medical care. Visitation: will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. in the Kassly Mortuary Chapel, Fairview Heights, IL. Following cremation, a committal service with military honors will occur on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



