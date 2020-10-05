1/1
Maxine Davidson
Maxine Davidson Maxine Marie Davidson, nee Lyle, age 84 of Samburg Tennessee, born June 19, 1936 in Pinckneyville IL, died on September 21, 2020 in Samburg, Tennessee surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Sant and Kay Lyle, Brother William "Sonny" Lyle, Sister Janette Brenning, Brother-in-law Philip Saber. Surviving are her husband of almost 50 years, Leonard "Joe" Davidson, son Dennis (Linda) Gladson and Daughters Judy (Richard) Smith, Lynda (David) Miller, Sherry (Dan) Money and her twin sister Josephine Saber. 9 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren and several Nieces and Nephew. Maxine greatest love in life was taking care of her family and playing cards with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Funeral: Private family graveside services will be held on October 9th, 2020 in Belleville, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 5, 2020.
