Maxine Dill Maxine Dill, nee Mena, 90, of Waterloo, IL, died August 17, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. She was born May 29, 1930, in Langeloth, PA. She is survived by her children Sandra (Jeff) Buhr, Teri (Robert) Hoff, and Michael Sr. (Sherry) Dill; grandchildren Nicole Dill (Gary Nipper), Michael Jr. (Angie) Dill, and Brent (Tiffany) Dill, Trisha (Nate) Bode, and Kristi (Arron) Martel, Brittany Buhr, and Erin, Lenny (Rachael), and Beth Rodowick; 20 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law Ron (Carol) Dill, Delrose Schmittling, Barbara Mena, Yobo Mena, and Lindell Dane; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Dill; parents Tereso and Francesca Mena nee Casteneda; brothers and sisters Daniel Mena, Adolph Mena, Victor Mena, Nicholas Mena, Guadelupe Platz, Delores Mena, Joseph Mena, Richard Mena, and Elena Dane. She was a member of Zion UCC - St. Joe, IL and Letter Carriers Auxiliary #739. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Lung Association
Visitation: will be 4 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again 9 AM until time of service Thursday at Zion UCC in St. Joe, IL Funeral: 10 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Zion UCC in St. Joe, IL Pastor Patrick Poole officiating. Interment at Zion Cemetery in St. Joe, IL. Quernheim Funeral Home