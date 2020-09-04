Maxine Kraudel Maxine A. Kraudel of Nashville, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, departed this life at the Washington County Hospital in Nashville, IL on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 4:18 AM. She had attained the age of 86 years, 2 months and 7 days. Mrs. Kraudel was born on June 25, 1934 in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Michael and Helen (Bour) Nikrant. She was united in marriage to Raymond Kraudel on February 14, 1953 and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2006. Maxine was a supervisor for Belleville School District #118 for 19 years, until her retirement. She was a past member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Belleville, IL where she was active in the Mother's Club and was a Cub Scouts Leader for 9 years. Maxine was a current member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Nashville, IL and was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans #370 Auxiliary. Left to mourn her passing are her two sons, Leonard R Kraudel and wife Linda of Troy, IL and Ronald M. Kraudel and special friend Laura O'Rourke of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; deceased son Eugene's fiancée, Dr. Pamela Trent; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Colleen) Kraudel, Emily Kraudel, Joseph (Jessi) Kraudel, Thomas Kraudel and Nathaniel Kraudel; a brother, James Nikrant and wife Barbara of Cedar Rapids, IA; three sisters, Marilyn Frese of Nashville, Judith Craypo and husband Gary of Georgetown, TX and Joyce Prange of Ashley, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Eugene Kraudel; infant brother, Eugene Nikrant; two brothers-in-law, John Frese and Ernest Prange and God Son Paul Frese. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Radom, IL on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11 AM with Fr. Oliver Nwachukwu and Fr. Andy Knopik officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Should friends desire, mass offerings or memorials can be made to the St. Michael Cemetery or St. Don Bosco Family Center of Belleville and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com
. Visitation: Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL on Tuesday from 9 AM until 10:30 AM.