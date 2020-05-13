May Grandcolas
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share May's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May Grandcolas May A. Grandcolas, nee Weber, 93, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, May 10, 1926 in Smithton, IL, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia in Columbia, IL. May was a homemaker and worked as a cashier for S.S. Kresges for 20 years. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL, and was a former member of Women of the Moose Lodge #1221. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin K. Driemeier; parents, Fred W. and Ella, nee Koerber, Weber; brothers, Fred Weber, Jr., and Roy Weber. Surviving are her daughter, Bonnie Schaefer of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Nikki B. Schaefer of Holiday Island, AR, Joe (Elia) Schaefer of St. Louis, MO, and Samantha K. (Mark) Nicol of Fairview Heights, IL; great grandchildren, Chloe Stampehl, Dominick Stampehl, and Elliott Schaefer. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice. Funeral: A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
Walnut Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved