May Grandcolas May A. Grandcolas, nee Weber, 93, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, May 10, 1926 in Smithton, IL, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia in Columbia, IL. May was a homemaker and worked as a cashier for S.S. Kresges for 20 years. She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL, and was a former member of Women of the Moose Lodge #1221. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin K. Driemeier; parents, Fred W. and Ella, nee Koerber, Weber; brothers, Fred Weber, Jr., and Roy Weber. Surviving are her daughter, Bonnie Schaefer of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Nikki B. Schaefer of Holiday Island, AR, Joe (Elia) Schaefer of St. Louis, MO, and Samantha K. (Mark) Nicol of Fairview Heights, IL; great grandchildren, Chloe Stampehl, Dominick Stampehl, and Elliott Schaefer. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice. Funeral: A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 13, 2020.