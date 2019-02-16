Home

Services
First Baptist Church Fairview
10401 Lincoln Trl
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
Mazie Ellen Davis Obituary
Mazie Ellen Davis Mazie Davis, born May 29, 1926 in East St. Louis to the late Otto and Nellie Emma (nee Hawkins) Davis passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home in Fairview Heights. Mazie was a lifelong resident of Fairview Heights and a devout and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Fairview Heights. Mazie loved her church and she was especially dedicated to her family. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and various other craft activities. In addition to her parents, Mazie is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Davis; Robert Davis; sisters, Opal Robinson and Peggy Gettys. Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Delores (Richard) Crowell; nieces, Rene McKee; Cheryl Gettys; nephew, Clay (Michelle) Gettys; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 4 until 8 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home. Service: to celebrate her life will be conducted 10 am, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Kerr officiating. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Children's Cancer Research Fund. www.childrenscancer.org. Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens has the honor of serving the Davis family. Online expressions of condolences may be submitted at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2019
