VOYLES - Mece G. Voyles, 86, of Bethalto passed away Monday September 14, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 26, 1933. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 at the 1st Southern Baptist Church of Meadowbrook. Due to the current health regulations it is recommended that masks are worn. Arrangements handeld by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store