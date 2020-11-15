1/1
Mecy "Mickey" Doyle
1928 - 2020
Mecy "Mickey" Doyle
June 4, 1928 - November 12, 2020
Columbia, Illinois - Mecy "Mickey" F. Doyle, nee Gillispie, 92 years old, of Columbia, IL passed away on November 12, 2020, at Evelyn's Hospice House in St. Louis, MO. She was born June 4, 1928, in St. Louis, MO. She was married to the late Ivan Doyle. They were married August 19, 1947, and were approaching 69 years of marriage at the time of Ivan's death in 2016.
Mickey belonged to the Bethany United Methodist Church for many years and was a seamstress, a homemaker, and she worked alongside her husband as they built their State Farm Agency. She dedicated her life to taking care of her husband and children. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her beautiful flowers, painting ceramics, visiting with friends, and spending time with her family. Mickey was an extraordinary wife, mother and granny. She was kind, loving, compassionate, selfless, hard-working, and had the patience of a saint, which her kids and husband tested to the limits. Her positive outlook on life was always full of gratitude and was very inspiring. Regardless of what she endured, her response was always, "it could have been worse."
Surviving are her children, Carolyn (Jim) Summers of St. Louis, MO, Bruce (Susan) Doyle of Columbia, IL, and Tammy (Mark) Kohlenberger of Columbia, IL; ten grandchildren, Jeff Summers, Lisa Summers, Michael (Holly) Summers, Kari Doyle, Danielle (Kyle) Dudley, Alicia (Patrick) Oglesby, Bradley Doyle, Steve Doyle, Olivia Kohlenberger, and Emily Kohlenberger; eleven great-grandchildren, Cierra Summers, Stephen Summers, Skylar Summers, Kayla (Buddy) Juenger, Drake Dudley, Chase Dudley, Caylie Oglesby, Taylor Oglesby, Peyton Oglesby, Bryce Doyle, and Hudson Doyle; three great-great grandchildren, Jaden Juenger, William Juenger, Beckham Juenger; brothers, Kenneth (Cheryl Francis) Gillispie, Donald (Barb) Gillispie, and Bernie (Brenda) Gillispie; along with many other dearly loved relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Odelia Gillispie; son, Dennis Doyle; sisters, Marie Bryant, Betty Bush, Bonnie Miller, and Frances Laird; brothers, Ray Gillispie, Charles Gillispie, and Jimmy Gillispie.
Private services due to COVID-19 limitations will be held at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, with Rev. Michael Summers officiating. Private interment will follow at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. The family will have a celebration of life when possible.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141, Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132, or charity of the donor's choice.
For more information, please access our website, www.lawlorfuneralhome.com.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
(618) 281-4123
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Beautiful lady! My Sympathy to the family. Was introduced to Ivan and his wife when working for Bob Bone - State Farm Agency many years ago.
Pat Dillman
