|
|
Megan Dallas Megan Marie Dallas, 31, of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2019 at her home. She was born June 16, 1988 in Springfield, Illinois, a daughter of Roberta R. "Bobbie" (Pearce) Dallas of Granite City and the late Joseph Martin "Joey" Dallas. She was a sales associate at Auto Zone in Granite City and had a love of flow arts, music and yoga. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved mother, she is survived by her loving partner of eleven years, Shannon Jakul of Granite City; her cherished twin sister, Margaret "Maggie" Dallas of Alton; cousin, Matt Leleniewski of Granite City; three uncles and two aunts, William Pearce and Andrea Stagner of Granite City, William "Bill" Dallas of Granite City and Thomas "Tom" and Jessica Dallas of Pocahontas; many other extended family members and special friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Julia Pearce and Bill and Irene Dallas and aunt, Judy Dallas. Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Project Semicolon or to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019