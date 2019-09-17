Home

MARCINKOWSKA - Megan A. Marcinkowska, 25, of Creve Coeur, Missouri, formerly of Chester, passed away September 14, 2019. Visitation will be at Peace Lutheran Church, 5-8pm Tuesday September 17, 2019 and again on Wednesday from 7:30 am until 11 am. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the church Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Chester. Arrangements handled by Wilson's Funeral Home
