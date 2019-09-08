|
|
Megan McCoy Megan Renee McCoy, 31, of Huntington Beach, CA passed away suddenly on August 19, 2019. Megan was a graduate of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Belleville Township West and Southwestern Illinois College. She went on to study psychology at Keiser University. She was employed in accounting at ARC Document Solutions. Megan was an exceptional student graduating with high honors at all levels. She loved animals, nature and was fiercely loyal to family, friends and those in need. Megan was a voracious reader and enjoyed a lively debate. She had a kind word and smile for everyone, along with a quick wit and contagious sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, co-workers and others fortunate enough to have had her in their lives. She was preceded by her brother, Andrew Chapman McCoy; and grandfathers, Gerald McCoy and Jerry Peel. Surviving are her parents, Kent McCoy of Belleville and Darlene, nee Peel, Kasten of O'Fallon; sisters, Melissa and Melody McCoy; grandmothers, Dorothy McCoy and Bernedena Fleming; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets in Troy, IL or a in her honor. Service: Memorial services were officiated by Father David Uribe on August 31, 2019 with family in attendance.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019