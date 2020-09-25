1/1
Melba Anna Liefer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba Anna Liefer Melba Anna Liefer, 92, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 2:00 am, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud, Illinois. She was born to the late Paul H. and Edna E. (nee Lucht) Buch on August 20, 1928 in Red Bud, Illinois. She married H. Edward Liefer on May 1, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Red Bud (Prairie), Illinois; he preceded her in death on November 4, 2018. She was a homemaker. Melba was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Red Bud, Illinois and volunteered in the Lutheran Brotherhood. Survivors: 3 Sons: Henry P. Liefer (Madeline Ponder) of Belleville, IL, Mark (Maureen) Liefer of Red Bud, IL, Marvin (Charlotte) Liefer of Red Bud, IL; 1 Brother-in-law: Kenneth Liefer of Pasadena, CA; 6 Grandchildren: Jennifer (Fred) Long, Tim (Randa) Liefer, Jarret Liefer, Jonathan Liefer, Justin (Fiancee Danielle Johnson) Liefer and Joseph (Beth) Liefer; 8 Great Grandchildren: Isabella, Emilee, Marley, Connor, Evan, Sophia, Jazelle & Gianna, Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Preceded in death by: Parents, Husband, 1 Brother Orville (Ellen) Buch and 5 Sisters-in-law Bernice (Metz) Suchodolski, Ruth (Walter) Wetzel, Marie (Henry) Kahle, Lucille (Arthur) Murray and Carolyn Liefer Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020, St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois. Officiating: Rev. Mark Nebel. Interment: St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud, Illinois Visitation: Saturday 11:00 am 1:00 pm, St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois. The Church is limited to 80 people in the building at a time. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines. Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois. Trinity Lutheran Church, Red Bud (Prairie), Illinois To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved