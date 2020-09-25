Melba Anna Liefer Melba Anna Liefer, 92, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 2:00 am, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud, Illinois. She was born to the late Paul H. and Edna E. (nee Lucht) Buch on August 20, 1928 in Red Bud, Illinois. She married H. Edward Liefer on May 1, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Red Bud (Prairie), Illinois; he preceded her in death on November 4, 2018. She was a homemaker. Melba was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Red Bud, Illinois and volunteered in the Lutheran Brotherhood. Survivors: 3 Sons: Henry P. Liefer (Madeline Ponder) of Belleville, IL, Mark (Maureen) Liefer of Red Bud, IL, Marvin (Charlotte) Liefer of Red Bud, IL; 1 Brother-in-law: Kenneth Liefer of Pasadena, CA; 6 Grandchildren: Jennifer (Fred) Long, Tim (Randa) Liefer, Jarret Liefer, Jonathan Liefer, Justin (Fiancee Danielle Johnson) Liefer and Joseph (Beth) Liefer; 8 Great Grandchildren: Isabella, Emilee, Marley, Connor, Evan, Sophia, Jazelle & Gianna, Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Preceded in death by: Parents, Husband, 1 Brother Orville (Ellen) Buch and 5 Sisters-in-law Bernice (Metz) Suchodolski, Ruth (Walter) Wetzel, Marie (Henry) Kahle, Lucille (Arthur) Murray and Carolyn Liefer Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020, St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois. Officiating: Rev. Mark Nebel. Interment: St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud, Illinois Visitation: Saturday 11:00 am 1:00 pm, St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois. The Church is limited to 80 people in the building at a time. We ask that everyone wears a mask and please use social distancing guidelines. Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois. Trinity Lutheran Church, Red Bud (Prairie), Illinois To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net