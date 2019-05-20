Melba C. Laetsch Melba C. Laetsch, age 105 of Tucson, AZ, died, May 09, 2019, at Tucson, AZ. Mrs. Laetsch was born December 06, 1913, St. Louis, MO. On, January 14, 1939, she married Willis E. Laetsch at St. Louis, MO. A member of Faith Lutheran Church, Tucson, AZ. She grew up in Maplewood, MO (A suburb of St. Louis). She graduated from Maplewood High School. Following High School, she graduated from Rubicam Business College in St. Louis. Following her marriage, she travelled from community to community with her husband, Rev. Willis E. Laetsch as he followed his career in the Lutheran Ministry. They first lived in Natoma, KS, started a congregation in Chanute, KS and then pastored at Humboldt, KS. In 1956, they moved to Mascoutah, IL to serve a congregation. In 1960. Rev. Laetsch accepted a teaching position at Concordia College in Seward, Nebraska. Following his retirement in 1981, Rev. and Mrs. Laetsch moved to Arizona for their retirement. They have lived in Tucson ever since. Mrs. Laetsch enjoyed sewing and crafts of all types. She was active with the L.W.M.L. (Lutheran Women's Mission League) during much of her husband's professional life. Survivors includes sons Dr. Theodore W. Laetsch PhD, Tucson, AZ, and Rev. Leonard C. Laetsch, Tucson, AZ; daughter-Charleen K. Miller, Choctaw, OK; many grandchildren and Great Grandchildren She was preceded in death by: parents Theodore H. E. and Lydia Bohlmann nee Straub, husband-Rev. Willis E. Laetsch, brothers-Theodore E. and Harold C. W. Bohlmann. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Home-Watertown, WI. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Service: A Private Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM, May 22, 2019, at St Peter's Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, Rev. Scott Busacker, Pastor, Hope Lutheran Church, Highland, IL, officiating.



