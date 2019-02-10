Melba Rose Linville Melba Linville, 93, formerly of Wood River, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, joining her family and friends, 9:55 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on February 15, 1925 in Morehouse, MO, she was the daughter of James Louis and Carrie Louise (Bond) Newcomer. She served as the Director of Day Care at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene for many years and was an active member. A loving mother and friend to all, she was preceded in death by both her husbands, James Arthur Loucks and Jesse Linville. Surviving are daughters, Jamella Amos of Dupo, Helen Sanders of Florissant, MO; grandchildren, Steven Taylor, Kenneth Taylor, Matthew Jorn, David Barnes and Richard Jorn; great grandchildren, Caitlinn, Jesse and Michael; and brothers, E.D. "Butch" Newcomer (Sharon) Newcomer and Darrell (Kay) Newcomer. Her parents; husbands; and brothers, James :Bud" Newcomer and Davey Newcomer preceded in death. Service: A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. MARKS MORTUARY, Wood River , IL .

