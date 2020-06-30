WEBER - Melinda "Mindy" Anne (nee Snider) Weber, of Hamel, Illinois, peacefully completed her earthly journey while surrounded by family at her home on June 27, 2020 after a short, yet courageous, battle with brain cancer. A private family visitation and service will be held at Eden Church in Edwardsville, followed by burial at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. The family requests memorials to the Worden Elementary School PTO. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store