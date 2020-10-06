1/1
Melinda Mehrtens
Melinda Mehrtens Melinda "Mendy" Faye Mehrtens, 49 of Millstadt, Illinois passed away at her home on Friday October 2, 2020. Mendy was born on May 23, 1971 in Clovis, New Mexico to Alvin and Sharon Mehrtens, Jr., nee Branson of Millstadt, Illinois. Mendy grew up in Millstadt, Illinois and developed many lifelong friendships. She then attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois and studied political science. She was a beloved member of the Gamma Delta Sorority. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois College in 1993. After graduation, she worked for the Transportation Security Administration and then as a correctional officer; later she began working with disabled adults, her true passion, and remained in this field for the rest of her career. Mendy was loved by many of those with whom she worked and truly made a difference by touching many lives. She had a big heart and was a devoted foster parent and animal lover. Most of all, Mendy enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and her dear pets. Mendy was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Mehrtens, Jr. and her grandparents; Joseph and Catherine Branson and Alvin and Elsa Mehrtens, Sr. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Sharon Mehrtens of Millstadt, IL, her foster daughter, Roxy (Jeff) Hartmann and their daughter, Lola; her sister, Melanie (Tom) Schaltenbrand of O'Fallon, Illinois, Thomas Theohar, who was like a brother, her niece, Margaret Schaltenbrand of Seattle, Washington, her nephew, Samuel Schaltenbrand of Fayetteville, Illinois, her special nephew, Brendan Bueschel of Waterloo, Illinois, her great-niece, Clara Ruth Schaltenbrand and her great-nephew, Samuel Schaltenbrand, Jr both of Fayetteville, Illinois in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Belleville Area Humane Society or Special Olympics. Visitation: Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 4:00pm-8:00pm at Hoffen Funeral Home, 220 W. Washington St., Millstadt, Illinois. Funeral: services will be Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 10:30am at St. John's UCC, 1208 Franklin St., Maeystown, IL with the Reverend Patrick Poole presiding. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt, Illinois. Hoffen Funeral Home Millstadt, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
