MELVA BERGER- Melva Berger, 92, of Belleville, IL passed away on Monday July 15, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Shiloh, IL. Friends may call 9 to 11 am on Friday, July 19, 2109 at The Chapel at the Esquiline at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Funeral services will follow at 11 am on Friday, July 19, 2109 at The Chapel Interment in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by Richeson Funeral Home in Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 17, 2019
