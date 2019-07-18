Melva Berger Melva Rose "Mel" Berger, nee Wegescheide, 92, of Belleville, IL, born September 20, 1926 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Shiloh, IL Mel retired after 42 years of dedicated Government service as Executive Secretary to the Medical Center Commander at Scott Air space Force Base. She was a graduate of Belleville High School and was instrumental in coordinating many high school reunions throughout the years. Mel was a member of "Friends" social support program of Troy, IL, Auxiliary of Elks Lodge Belleville, IL, and LIFT. She and her husband, Fritz were married 47 years and enjoyed traveling all over the world especially when they were on a ship cruising somewhere in the ocean. A very special thanks to the kind and professional staff at Cedarhurst of Shiloh for making Mel's home comfortable and to their very special caretaking in her last days, and to Heartland Hospice for her care. She was preceded in death by her husband, Von Frederick "Fritz" Berger whom she married March 10, 1945 at St. Mary's Church, Belleville, IL and delete passed away on December 15, 1992; her parents, Joseph F. and Emma C. (nee Worms) Wegescheide; her brothers, Norman W. (Irene) Wegescheide and Warren F. Wegescheide. Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Michael (Jackie) Wegescheide and Cindy 219.00(Terry) Keller both of Millstadt, IL, Joseph (Rose) Wegescheide of UT, Stephen (Jill) Wegescheide of Alton, IL and Deborah (James) Meekma of IN; a sister-in-law, Agnes Wegescheide of Alton, IL; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of wonderful friends. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area humane Society or a charity of the ones choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 8:30 to 10:30 am on Friday, July 19, 2109 at The Chapel at the Esquiline at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am on Friday, July 19, 2109 at The Chapel at the Esquiline at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL with Rev. Charles West officiating. Interment will be in Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Richeson Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 18, 2019