Melva Yates Melva L. Yates, nee Missey, 83, of Summerfield, IL, born April 29, 1937 in Mineola, MO died Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. Melva was a homemaker and a retired monitor from Laidlaw Bus Co. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Nancy, nee Oshia, Missey, husband, Lawrence Yates who died Oct. 5, 2011, a son, Gary Yates, a daughter, Sandra Yates, a brother and four sisters. Surviving are her children, Lonnie Yates (Joyce Drees), Partricia (Gregory) Newcomb, Mona (Vince) Frazier, Martin Yates, all of Summerfield, IL; six grandchildren, Shawn (Debra) Yates, James Schmitt, Gail Schmitt (Mark), Mechelle Frazier, Laura (Zach) Gandy, Lacey (Brian) Seibert; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and family dog, Molly. The family would like to express a special thanks to Family Hospice, nurse Jackie Parent and to all who helped during their mother's illness. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects may do so. All visitors are required to wear face masks and observe social distancing. Visitation: 4 to 7 PM Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A private funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. A public graveside service will be held 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Summerfield Cemetery, Summerfield, IL.