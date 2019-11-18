|
|
Melvin Beisiegel Sr. Melvin F. Beisiegel, Sr., 91 of Freeburg, IL, born January 1, 1928, in St. Clair County, IL, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Beisiegel retired after 35 years as a meat cutter at Kroger's grocery store and belonged to the retired meat cutters association. He was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Beisiegel was a proud World War II United States Army veteran, having served as a military police officer and was a member of the American Legion Freeburg Post 550. He was a former member of the Smithton Turner Society and the Freeburg Senior Citizens Club. Mel was a family man, who most enjoyed time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 36 years, Helena, nee Baechle, Beisiegel, whom he married September 28, 1948, and who died February 18, 1985; his parents, Edward and Mary, nee Golsch, Beisiegel; a brother, Edward Beisiegel, three sisters, Pearl Beisiegel, Anna (Fred) Berkel and Bertha (Phillip) Berkel; and a niece, Georgianna (Leroy) Schneider. Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Gloria, nee Steinheimer, Eckert Beisiegel, whom he married on May 12, 1990, his children, Clare (David) Wiskamp of Freeburg, IL, Melvin F. (Darlene) Beisiegel Jr. of Freeburg, IL, Sharon (Dan) Wiskamp of Freeburg, IL and Sr. Mary Beisiegel, OSU of St. Louis, MO; three step-children, David Eckert of New Athens, IL, Doris (Ray) Brooks of Portal, AZ, And John (Judy) Eckert of Lenzburg, IL; 15 grandchildren Rebecca Miller, Sheldon (Donna) Wiskamp, Angeline (Joe) Garland, Michael (Toni) Beisiegel, Sarah (Kyle) Biermann, Jessica Wiskamp, Kimberly Wiskamp, Nathan (Kim Schwaegel-Wiskamp) Wiskamp, Luke (Sarah) Wiskamp, Donald Eckert, Joshua Eckert, Kristine (Robert) Eckert, John (Kelsey) Eckert, Cole Eckert, and Amanda Eckert; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the caring staff at the Freeburg Care Center for all of their compassion during Melvin's stay. Memorials may be made to Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church Freeburg, IL., St. Joseph Catholic Grade School, Freeburg, IL., American Legion Post 550 Freeburg, IL., or to the Order of the Ursuline Sisters, Central Province, St. Louis, MO. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Bruce Keseman officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Greenmount Protestant Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 18, 2019