Melvin Stoll Melvin D. Stoll, age 87, of O'Fallon , Ill., passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at his home. Mel was born January 3, 1933 in New Athens, Ill., the youngest of 13 children of Oscar and Ada, nee Woods, Stoll. His father died before Mel was born. Mel was a graduate of New Athens Community High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball, even winning two trophies for free throw championships. He was honored to be nominated to the New Athens Sports Hall of Fame. Mel served in the Army during the Korean War. He was in the Seoul City Command Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief. He was discharged in 1954. He had a long career with Peabody Coal, retiring in December 1991. Mel was a parishioner at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, where he was active in Yesterday's Kids. He was also a member of O'Fallon Senior Citizens Club. He was an accomplished bowler, and enjoyed traveling, playing cards, gardening and working in the yard. He liked to watch old Western movies, attend concerts and theater events, and to visit with friends - old and new. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Virginia Favre, Idelle Meder, Hazel Stoll, Edith Knight, Doris Weekley, Eileen Nadler, Colleen Galati, and Agnes Lewallen; and brothers Curtis, Floyd, and George Stoll. Surviving are his wife, Anna M. Stoll, whom he married April 17, 1970; son John (Lori) Rhodes; grandson George (Tracy) Rhodes; great-granddaughters Madison, Lorelai, and Everle Rhodes; sister Wilma Johnson, many nieces, nephews, friends, and his beloved cat Holly. Memorial donations are suggested to O'Fallon Food Pantry or to Randy's Rescue Ranch. The family encourages you to share a memory or your favorite story about Mel at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: 9:30 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 Saint Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, Ill. Due to COVID concerns, the family wishes you to kindly respect their space, and refrain from sharing hugs. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the church with Msgr. William Hitpas, presiding. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, O'Fallon, Ill. The family will host a celebration of life gathering at a future date when we can gather comfortably and safely. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
