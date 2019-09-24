|
|
Melvin Feig Melvin Feig of O'fallon, IL, 96, passed away on September 21, 2019 at his home. Melvin was born January 30, 1923 to George and Kate (nee Feist) Feig in Caseyville, Illinois. Melvin worked for the Terminal Railroad Association in Saint Louis as a fireman and locomotive engineer for 33 years with a perfect safety record. He was the owner and operator of Feig Farms, Inc and also worked at General Motors and AO Smith. He was a cook and mess sergeant in the United States Army and served in the infantry in the Philippines during WWII. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, board member of the Farm Bureau and member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. He is survived by his wife Sara Dowdy-Feig, daughter Kathleen (John) Buettner of Belleville, sister Evelyn Ferrero of O'Fallon, grandchildren Amy Boecklen (Jeff) and grandchildren Curtis, Jami, and Jordyn of Belleville, Kevin Dial of O'Fallon, Christy Hopkins and grandchildren Wilson IV and Dennis of New Zealand, Kelly Winkeler (Don) and grandchildren Emma and Lily of Fairview Heights as well as step children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Kate Feig, his first wife of 58 years Emma Feig, his brothers William (Minnie), Norman (Elfrieda), George Morris (Emily), Jack (Cleo), and sister Dorothy (Charles) Mueller. Also in-laws Lucy Ubaudi, Mary Origliosso, Dominic Ferrero, Albert Ferrero, John Ferrero, Mike Ferrero, Emil Ferrero and Clara Deppe. The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Illinois, Lisa Shank, and Skyllar Talhelm for the loving care given to Melvin. Memorials may be made to Southern Illinois Hospice or St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville. Visitation: Wednesday, September 25 th 2019 from 4 to 8PM and 10 to 11AM Thursday September 26, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville. Funeral: Service begins Thursday September 26 th , 2019 at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL following the funeral.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019