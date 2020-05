Or Copy this URL to Share

KIMBRELL - Melvin "Ricky" Kimbrell, 60, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. According to the wishes of Mr. Kimbrell's family, he will be cremated and no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.



