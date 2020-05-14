Melvin "Ricky" Kimbrell Melvin "Ricky" Richard Kimbrell, 60, of O'Fallon, IL passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Ricky was born January 7, 1960 in East St. Louis, IL. He had a passion for music and in his younger days, he would perform on drums with various bands. Ricky was a member of Laborers' International Local 670. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ann (nee Houston) and brothers, Tommy, Terry, and Jerry Kimbrell. Surviving are his daughter, Tara L. (Tommy) Bugg of Chelsea, AL; siblings, Garner (Karen) Kimbrell of Collinsville, IL, Patsey (Robert) Lewis of Collinsville, IL, Charles (Carol) Kimbrell of Troy, IL, Don (Sue) Kimbrell of Troy, IL, Bonnie Wray of O'Fallon, IL, and Becky (Akio) Ariura of Mission Viejo, CA; granddaughters, Mallory Bugg and Natalie Bugg; special nephew, Terry Lee Wray II of O'Fallon, IL; and many nieces andnephews. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Service: As per the wishes of Mr. Kimbrell's family, he will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 14, 2020.