BARACH- Melvin "Mick" Leroy Barach, 86, passed away on July 4, 2020, having lived a full and complete life. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Bethalto. Family would like to request masks to be worn. A private funeral service will be held at Elias, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, the next day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store