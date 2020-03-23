|
|
Melvin Leslie Melvin Ray Leslie, age 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020. Melvin was born on April 13, 1930 in Venice, IL, a son of the late Paris John Leslie and Trula Mae (Weaver) Leslie. Melvin was a Korean War veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On May 10, 1958, Melvin married Dorothy "Sue" Roofe, the love of his life in Madison, IL. Melvin retired from St. Louis Terminal Railroad as a track supervisor after many years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. Melvin never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. Melvin will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert Pfeiffer; and by a sister-in-law, Doris Leslie. He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty-one years, Sue Leslie of Granite City, IL; loving children, Pamela Leslie of Granite City, IL, John Leslie of Festus, MO and Linda (John) Thomas of Fenton, MO; dear siblings, James Leslie and Merlene Pfeiffer; proud grandfather to Anna Leslie, Ashley Thomas and Jessica Thomas; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to BJC Hospice. Donations may be mailed to Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: Our dear husband and father, deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private family visitation and funeral will be held at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Forever Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 23, 2020