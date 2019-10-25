|
|
Melvin Martin Melvin Ernest Martin, 80, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Heritage Health of Staunton, Staunton, Illinois. Born on August 26, 1939 in St. Louis, MO. Father: the late: Claude Martin Mother: the late: Elsie Wolf. Spouse: Ellen Joanne Askew, Married on June 14, 1976 at Bethel Baptist Church, Troy, Illinois. Schooling: attended schools in Belleville, Illinois. Church: Bethel Baptist Church, Troy, IL. Occupation: Security Guard in Cahokia, Illinois. Interests: A workaholic, Loved crafts, Western movies, Loved horses and working at Fairmont. Survivors: Wife: Ellen Joanne Martin, Mt. Olive, Il. 3 Sons: Terry Martin of Hillsboro, IL, Timmy Martin of Mt. Olive, IL, Benjamin Martin of Mt. Olive, IL, 2 Daughters: Trina Martin of Mt. Olive, IL, Angela (Pete) Kirkham of Mt. Olive, IL, 1 Brother: Claude Martin of Belleville, IL, 1 Sister: Betty Ann (Mike) Parks of Belleville, IL, 3 Granddaughters: JoAnn Kirkham, Serenity Martin, Autumn Stagner, 2 Grandsons: Cole Hendricksoon and Zack Scoville. Preceded in Death: Parents: Claude & Elsie Wolf Martin, 5 Brothers: Richard , Sr., Robert, Donald, Richard Martin Jr., Jerry Koons, 1 Sister: Carolyn Weller, Step-Mother: Josephine Robison Martin Memorials: Family Condolences can be made at www.beckerandson.com Visitation: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 12:00 pm - until the time of service, Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive. Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, Becker & Soon Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, Illinois Burial at Old Orchard Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, Illinois Clergy: Reverend Tim Lewis. Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019