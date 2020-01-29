Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Parker


1989 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Parker Obituary
Melvin Parker Marvin Lee Parker III, 30, of Caseyville, IL, born on August 5, 1989 in Granite City, IL, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Caseyville, IL. He work at Gleenson Asphalt in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gary Ripley and paternal grandparents, Marvin L. Parker, Sr. and Linda Summers Henson. Surviving are his son and daughter, Kaylynn Brock and Karter Parker; father, Marvin L. (Christina) Parker II of Collinsville, IL and mother, Tammy Ripley of Bland, MO; maternal grandmother, Judy Record of Caseyville, IL; Roger and Julie Matyas of Pontoon Beach, IL; brothers and sisters, Jamie L. Caldwell of Owensville, MO, Stephanie Elston of Owensville, MO, Matthew D. Parker of Bland, MO, Jordon Noffsingerof Pontoon Beach, IL, Cody Noffsinger of Pontoon Beach, IL and JulieAnn Noffsinger of Granite City, IL; Aunt Dorothy Wallace and numerous aunts, uncles and friends. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Pastor Dell Bernhardt officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -