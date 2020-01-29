|
Melvin Parker Marvin Lee Parker III, 30, of Caseyville, IL, born on August 5, 1989 in Granite City, IL, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Caseyville, IL. He work at Gleenson Asphalt in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gary Ripley and paternal grandparents, Marvin L. Parker, Sr. and Linda Summers Henson. Surviving are his son and daughter, Kaylynn Brock and Karter Parker; father, Marvin L. (Christina) Parker II of Collinsville, IL and mother, Tammy Ripley of Bland, MO; maternal grandmother, Judy Record of Caseyville, IL; Roger and Julie Matyas of Pontoon Beach, IL; brothers and sisters, Jamie L. Caldwell of Owensville, MO, Stephanie Elston of Owensville, MO, Matthew D. Parker of Bland, MO, Jordon Noffsingerof Pontoon Beach, IL, Cody Noffsinger of Pontoon Beach, IL and JulieAnn Noffsinger of Granite City, IL; Aunt Dorothy Wallace and numerous aunts, uncles and friends. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Pastor Dell Bernhardt officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020