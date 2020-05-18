Melvin Solomon Melvin Solomon born on July 17, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois died from complication of COVID on May 14, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. After graduating from Harrison High School in Chicago, Mel enlisted in the Army. Although his time in the Army was brief, he served his country with great pride and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal. After his separation from the Army, Mel married his wife Phyllis Solomon (nee Drexler, now deceased) and had two children: Susan Homes (deceased) and Frances Hoffman. Mel began his 30 years career with the United States Post Office starting as a letter carrier and advancing to supervisor. Mel also moonlighted as a taxi driver and enjoyed sharing stories about the people he met. Upon his retirement from the post office, Mel and Phyllis moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where Phyllis passed away on October 12, 1995. Mel moved to Grand Manor in Swansea, Illinois in 2004 to be closer to his granddaughter Rachael and her family. Mel loved his family, people, jokes (dirty and clean), fishing, video games, BINGO, card games, buffets, reading, garlic power, and learning new things. Mel was a kind and generous man and will be missed every day. He was a beloved husband, father, Papa, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his daughter, Frances Hoffman (nee Solomon), grandchildren; Rachael (Bob) Fields, Bryan Christiansen, Tammy (Shawn) McIntire, Ricky Christiansen, and Keith Holmes, Great-grandchildren; Abigayle Dompke, Peter Dompke, Dakota Dompke, Darrian Castillo, Drake McIntire, and Anthony McIntire Visitation: Public visitation will be held from 8:30 am- 9:30 am Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Standard limitations with CDC guidelines will be in place. Service: Private funeral service at 9:30 am at Kassly Mortuary. Burial with military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



