Melvin Henry Thomas Melvin Henry Thomas, 84, of Millstadt, Illinois, born August 12, 1934 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away, Thursday, May 16, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. Mel graduated from East Side High School in East St. Louis, Illinois. While attending East Side, he was an All-State tackle in 1952 for the football team and excelled as a member of the track and field team. He was awarded an athletic scholarship to play football at the University of Missouri. After being injured his freshman year he returned home, married and had 3 children. He then completed his education. He graduated as a member of the first graduating class at the newly formed Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, with a Bachelor's in Business Administration. He went onto work for Proctor & Gamble in St. Louis and Cincinnati for over 20 years. Mel was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his younger years he rarely turned down an opportunity to play golf, tennis or enjoy boating. Later in life he never missed a chance to smoke a good cigar. His caring and generous spirit continued after his passing, as his wishes were to become a donor with Mid America Transplant in St. Louis. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. and Sarah D., nee Grosvenor, Thomas. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley A. Thomas, nee Dietschy, of Millstadt, Illinois, his children, David C. (Joy) Thomas, of Waterloo, Illinois, Carol Lawrence, of Belleville, Illinois, and Susan (Tom) Antonovich, of Rockford, Illinois; his grandchildren, Cory J. (Karen) Lawrence, Jamie M. (Zachary Slocum) Lawrence, Megan S. (Kevin) Haiges, and Courtney E. Benge; his beloved dog, Wags; and many other relatives and friends Memorials are appreciated to the HSHS St. Elizabeth's Foundation. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



