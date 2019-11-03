Home

KUYKENDALL - Melvina Eileen Kuykendall, 79, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City and O'Fallon, Illinois passed away October 29, 2019. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Unity Baptist Church, 2500 St. Claire Avenue in Granite City on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10am until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Burial at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019
