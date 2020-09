Or Copy this URL to Share

RENSING - Melzina "Zinnie" Rensing, 76, of Red Bud, IL, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center in Waterloo, IL. Visitation will be, at Friday, September 11, 2020, 4-7pm at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, 7pm, at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud, IL. Private inurnment. Arrangements handled by Leesman Funeral Home.



